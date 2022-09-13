PSB can win in Puncak Borneo, claims newly-elected Mambong chief

KUCHING (Sept 13): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has a good chance of winning the Puncak Borneo seat, claimed Sanjan Daik.

The newly-elected PSB Mambong chairman said this is because it is a local-based opposition party that would truly represent the voice of every Sarawakian in Parliament.

“At the moment, I’m not sure if PSB will contest the seat or not. But personally, I believe PSB might consider contesting in Puncak Borneo in the coming GE15.

“And if that happens, we in Mambong will not be caught with our pants down as we are already well-prepared,” he said in response to whether PSB intended to contest in the seat.

On whether he was willing to be the party’s candidate the practising lawyer replied, “I’m always ready any time. I am very familiar with Puncak Borneo, which covers a huge area that comprises the state constituencies of Tarat, Mambong, and Serembu.

“If given the opportunity, I will do all I can to deliver the seat to the party. Anyway, I leave it to the top leadership in the party to decide whether PSB will contest in Puncak Borneo or not and who to field.”

Sanjan thanked PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh for endorsing his appointment as PSB Mambong chairman.

He said party headquarters had instructed them to form a new line-up of office bearers for Mambong to provide more efficient services to constituents.

As such, the branch held its triennial general meeting on Sept 11.

“The previous office bearers were headed by Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, before he jumped to Parti Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) leaving the then office bearers to stop functioning.

“When I joined PSB in July 2020, I formed a pro tem committee specifically to cater for the last state election, which was held in December 2021.

“The then pro tem committee had expired and as such we have to elect new office bearers for the year 2022 to 2024,” he explained.

Sanjan said apart from becoming PSB Mambong branch chairman, he is also a PSB Central Committee member.

The incumbent for the seat is Datuk Willie Mongin, who recently joined Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

It is unclear whether Willie will defend the seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

He won the seat on a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket, but later switched to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) during the infamous ‘Sheraton Move’, which saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.