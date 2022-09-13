Sibu MP: Support for PH ‘slowly bouncing back’ after Najib’s jailing

SIBU (Sept 13): Sibu MP Oscar Ling is optimistic that Pakatan Harapan (PH) will perform better in the 15th general election (GE15) compared to its showing in the 12th Sarawak election last year.

Ling, who is the state Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) campaign director for GE15, said the people’s support towards the Opposition coalition is “slowly bouncing back” following the jailing of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for embezzling RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

“Based on this, I think we can do better in the (coming) election than in the 12th state election.

“I am quite confident we have the chance to wrest back Putrajaya if the people continue to give us support.

“It depends on people’s support and that is very important for us to carry out reform and changes in Malaysia,” he told reporters when met during a lantern-making competition organised by DAP Sibu on Sunday night in conjunction with the Mid-Autumn Festival.

At the same time, Ling welcomed the intention expressed by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh to contest against him in the coming polls.

He said going against PSB and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in GE15 would be challenging.

“Actually to face GPS in the election, the ideal situation is a one-to-one fight. The opposition is best working together but the situation now is very difficult for PH and PSB to work together.

“This is a democratic system and everyone has the right to contest. If we cannot reach a consensus and work together, then we have to face each other in a three-cornered fight,” he said.

Wong had on Sept 5 confirmed that PSB members wanted him to contest the Sibu seat in GE15.

Meanwhile, Ling revealed that the Sarawak DAP selection committee has not decided on the party’s candidates for the coming polls.

“But chances are highly likely that all the incumbents will be retained to defend their seats. I cannot say that I will be among the candidates – I leave it to the committee to decide,” said the two-term MP.

In GE14, Ling retained his seat by a comfortable 11,422 vote-majority in a four-cornered fight.

With him at the event were Lanang MP Alice Lau and former Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang.