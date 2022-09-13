Soldier who drowned in Batang Ai laid to rest in Perak

SRI AMAN (Sept 13): Soldier Pvt Muhamad Firdaus Mustazar, who drowned after he slipped and fell from a jetty at Batang Ai here on Sunday, has been laid to rest in Kampung Pauh, Tanjung Malim, Perak.

A First Infantry Division spokesperson said the 20-year-old, who was attached to the 13th Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) at Kem Pakit here, was undergoing specialist training for the ‘Rinser Platoon’ when the incident occurred.

He is said to have gone to the washroom near the jetty when he somehow slipped and fell around 5.10am.

He was confirmed dead by a medical officer at the Lubok Antu Health Clinic around 6.30am.

A post-mortem confirmed that the victim had drowned with no other injuries found.

Muhamad Firdaus’ body was later brought to the Solahuddin Al-Ayyubi Mosque at Penrissen Camp in Kuching for funeral prayers.

Among those who attended the funeral prayers at the mosque yesterday (Sept 12) were First Infantry Division commander Major General Hassan Embong, Third Malaysian Infantry Brigade commander Brigadier General Mohd Kamil Abdul Latif, and 13th RAMD commanding officer Lt Col Shamsuddin Adnan.

Following the prayers, the body began its final journey back to Perak.