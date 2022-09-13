Special assembly sitting mulled to discuss budget allocation

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 13): A Penampang-based community movement has suggested a special State Assembly sitting to be held, to allow its members to come out with resolution on the proper amount of Federal Government’s allocation that should be given to Sabah before Budget 2023 is tabled next month.

Ikatan Komuniti Penampang (Ikatan Penampang) believed that such resolution will allow Sabah to present a stronger case and representation in the Dewan Rakyat that will benefit Sabahans, especially those in the rural areas who have been making pleas in the social media for better bridges, roads, drainage and in some cases, assistance to rebuild their houses destroyed by flooding.

“Ikatan Penampang took note of Sabahans’ frustration when it is said that only RM5 billion had been allocated to Sabah under Budget 2022 and several Sabah parliamentarians from the ruling government have even openly registered their annoyance on the matter.

“Hence, we believe that Sabah should seize the national political uncertainty to her benefit by firstly allowing all State Assembly members or their officers to discuss with the district officers and local authorities the type of urgent development needed in their respective constituencies and thereafter, to present their case to the State Assembly during the emergency sitting.

“Sabah’s 24 parliamentarians will then deliberate the resolution achieved from that sitting at Dewan Rakyat and this in essence will release them from any political obligation towards their party or from making publicity stunts and instead be guided properly with what the Sabahans really wanted,” said Liyana Marzuki who is an associate member of the movement.

Liyana, who was a former deputy public persecutor and also a legal activist said that such resolution is necessary to prevent Sabah from being exploited for political purposes for the benefit of West Malaysia voters more so when the 15th General Election is around the corner.

“The Minister of Economic Affairs, Datuk Seri Mustapha Mohammed had been reportedly said at the Dewan Rakyat in July this year that Petronas is set to contribute to the Federal Government dividend of RM59 billion this year with the corporation’s profit after tax (2022) is projected to be around RM75 billion to RM80 billion.

“If this is so, then would it be wrong if Sabahans request at least 20 per cent of the said dividend to enable the State Government to immediately proceed with its programs to mitigate flooding, poverty and inflation that are getting worst in Sabah?” she asked.

In the case of Penampang, Liyana further elaborated that there are two problems that require immediate actions namely traffic congestion and constant flooding due to unregulated past development.

According to her, there are proposals to build a flyover at the Sigah roundabout, dredging and deepening of Moyog River, upgrading of old drains and finding solutions on flooding at Kg Sugud but all these require funding from the Federal Government.

She also asked about the situation of other districts in Sabah, especially those declared as the poorest ones.

“Ikatan Penampang’s concern is that the upcoming 15th General Election may see the possibility of unequal distribution of Federal funds, that actually derived from taxes and other sources including the said dividend, to appease and benefit the West Malaysian voters at the expense of the Sabahans who are in desperate need of rapid development and economic rejuvenation hence the reason why we propose this suggestion in the first place,” she explained.

Meanwhile, its chairman, Kenneth Jayaraman, said that there is a need to educate and inform the younger generations in West Malaysia on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and all its preceding documents such as the Inter-Governmental Committee Report and Cobbold Commission so that they will know how the Federation of Malaysia came to be and why there exists special privileges and rights held by Sabah and Sarawak.

“The ignorance towards MA63 on the part of the West Malaysian populace is understandable since the agreement itself was never written in our school’s history books causing many Malaysians, including Sabahans and Sarawakians themselves, unaware of the strict conditions agreed to during the formation of the Federation of Malaysia hence the reason why some newbie parliamentarians from Peninsular are now questioning the special immigration power granted to Sabah and Sarawak.

“There is also no attempt by the ruling coalition to integrate MA63 into the Federal Government and talks about the agreement are deemed by many as mere political polemics where it would only be discussed among the top management of Cabinet ministries such as minister(s) or KSUs (Chief Secretary) and should these individuals retired, replaced or resigned, then the whole talk about MA63 will start from the bottom again,” he said.

Kenneth who is also a committee member for Parti Warisan Penampang Division and political aide for the party’s deputy president, Datuk Darell Leiking, said he will be proposing to Parti Warisan’s top leaders on the agenda of promoting MA63 in West Malaysia through the assistance of party’s divisions there.

“There are 300,000 Sabahans living in sporadic concentrations in West Malaysia and we also have many Parti Warisan divisions being established in these areas so we should take this opportunity to work together with these divisions who can seek for assistance and support from these Sabahan and also Sarawakian diasporas to promote MA63 there.

“Ikatan Penampang will be working together with other MA63 NGOs and activists in the State in bringing MA63 to West Malaysia by using Parti Warisan’s divisions in Peninsular and the immediate objective will be to make MA63 a national agenda that will be understood, integrated and implemented by all Federal ministries, departments, agencies and GLCs.

“If the Federal Government can come out with New Economic Plan (NEP) or even the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat, then why can’t we come out with our Plan Agenda Nasional MA63?” he concluded.