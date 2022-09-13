State armwrestlers pull it off again in national championships

KUCHING (Sept 13): Sarawak pullers enjoyed another good outing at National Armwrestling Championship at Da Men Mall in Subang Jaya, Selangor where the six-member team captured five gold, four silver and one bronze medals.

Tracey Hughes bagged two gold medals in the Senior Women 75kg Above in the Right Hand and the Left Hand.

Young Acho Prince Kee took the gold in the Boys Junior U18 70kg Above Right Hand but was second in the Left Hand.

The two other gold medals were delivered by Jong Chi Joon in the Senior Men 78kg Right Hand and Mohd Nor Shyefful Hafiz Duan in the Senior Men 105kg Above Right Hand.

Nor Shyefful also bagged the bronze in the Senior Men’s 105kg Above Left Hand.

The other silver medals were won by Mohd Shafiq Abdullah in the Senior Men’s 70kg Left Hand and Right Hand and Jong Chi Joon in the Senior Men’s 78kg Left Hand.

Joseph Wong made a promising debut in the national meet by finishing fifth in both the Senior Men’s 70kg Right Hand and Left Hand.

“I am very happy with the good achievement of the state pullers although we only sent a small team this year.

“All the pullers were up to the mark and I am happy to see their strong fighting spirit during the matches,” said state coach Dominic Johnny.

“Congratulations to the pullers for putting in the hard work to train and become the best in the national championship.

“On behalf of the team, I would like to thank the Sarawak Sports Corporation for the support and belief in our pullers and sending them to the competition,” added Dominic.