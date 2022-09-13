Sukma: Sabah draws with Terengganu in opening football match

BANGI (Sept 13): Sabah threw away a two-goal lead as they opened their Malaysia Games (Sukma) football campaign in Group C with a 2-2 draw against Terengganu today.

Mohd Nezemizan Naslon scored in each half to give Sabah a heathy lead but Muhammad Safwan Mazlan pulled a goal back to trigger a late fightback from Terengganu.

Muhammad Muslihuddin Atiq Mat Zaid then converted a late penalty kick to force the teams to share the spoils at the UKM Stadium.

Head coach Adzrien Harun said it was a missed opportunity for Sabah to put one leg in the quarterfinals.

He said the team struggled to defend crosses and it caused them much problems especially in the second half.

“We were a bit loose at either flanks and after scoring two goals, we tried to protect our lead by going on the defensive and preventing them from executing their game plan.

“However, they broke quickly whenever they had the chance and the two goals they scored started from crosses — even the penalty kick late on,” he said after the game.

Sabah took the lead against the run of play when Nazemizan rose the highest to head home a Yuseril Yusekil’s free kick into the box late in tue first period.

Sabah returned with a much improved display in the second half and it did not take them long to double the lead through Nazemizan, who slotted home after goalkeeper Nor Hakeem Hamidun was slow to react to a spilled ball.

Terengganu reduced the deficit shortly after as from a cross into the box, Safwan directed the ball into the back of the net from close range.

The goal spurred on Terengganu to go all out attack and their determination paid off when they won a penalty kick late on, which Muslihuddin converted past goalkeeper Amirjef Anjam to level the tie.

“We must move on and turn our focus to the second game against Kelantan on September 17.

“Kelantan play a similar game to Terengganu and they will face off on September 15.

“It is an advantage for us as we will be watching them and plan our tactics. Hopefully the players too will have learnt from the game just now,” said Adzrien.

With only three teams in Group C, Sabah must win against Kelantan in their last group fixtures to have better chances of making it into the knockout stage.

For the record, the state football team was the first to see action in the 20th Sukma and will be followed by wushu and road cycling athletes tomorrow.

All eyes will be on cycling where the first two gold medal of the Games will be up for grabs in the Men’s 40KM and Women’s 30KM Individual Time Trial (ITT) at Bandar Baru Sendayan, Seremban.