Teacher who asked pupil to call him ‘daddy’ placed on peace bond in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 13): The Magistrates’ Court here yesterday ordered a male teacher to undergo a six-month peace bond of RM1,000 for behaving inappropriately towards a 12-year-old female pupil.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentence after the 52-year-old accused pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Based on the facts of the case, the teacher had instructed the pupil to meet him in his office at the school here at around 4.40pm on Aug 10 this year.

He instructed the victim to close the door before handing her a gift box containing flowers and a teddy bear.

He also reportedly stared at the pupil from head to toe in a manner that made her feel uncomfortable, while asking her to address him as ‘daddy’ instead of ‘teacher’.

The pupil reported the incident to her mother who then filed a police report against the teacher, leading to his arrest at the school at around 10am on Aug 24.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while the teacher was unrepresented by counsel.