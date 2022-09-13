‘Think before having sex out of wedlock’

KUCHING (Sept 13): Those thinking of having sex before marriage or out of wedlock should always consider what would happen to babies who are born due to such actions, Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has advised.

She said such things when they happen are always sad because the act would always result in things such as babies being abandoned or the baby’s future becoming uncertain due to lack of documentation.

“When a baby is left on the side of the road (for example), it will pose a danger to the baby’s safety. In the Advocacy Programme to Avoid Teenage Pregnancy among teenagers and youths, my ministry apart from sharing about the dangers of teenage pregnancy and preventive measures, always informs of the safe place to go in case teenage pregnancy outside of marriage occurs.

“This kind of baby dumping case happens when the couple involved has had sex outside of marriage resulting in pregnancy and they don’t want their parents, family and community to know about this act.

“This act is taboo in our society and it is against religion and tradition. Therefore, stigmatisation will happen against them.

“Another sad thing is the citizenship status of this innocent baby because in the citizenship space of the baby’s birth certificate, it will say the baby’s citizenship is yet to be determined. This will cause complications to get the facilities that are commonly enjoyed as Malaysians,” she pointed out in a statement yesterday.

She made the comments following a news report of a baby boy, believed to be a few days old, being found by a family at Mile 9 Jalan Kuching-Serian on Sept 10.

Fatimah also shared that Sarawak this year has so far (up to this month) recorded a total of four cases of babies being abandoned.