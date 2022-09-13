Tree planted by King Charles III at SBC in 2017 exhibits steady growth, says researcher

Tuesday, September 13
By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak

Tu says there is growth in the tree, possibly reaching 4m this year. — Photo by Roystein Emmor

KUCHING (Sept 13): The tree planted by Britain’s new monarch King Charles III has grown steadily since His Majesty’s last visit to Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) here five years ago.

The tree was planted on Nov 6, 2017 during a visit that was part of a royal tour to Singapore, Malaysia and India running from Oct 30 to Nov 9 that year.

File photo provided by SBC shows King Charles III watering the tree that he planted in 2017. Also pictured were Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (third right), Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (second right) and Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee (right).

In July this year during a tour at the centre’s proof-of-concept algae production facility, the British High Commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay took the opportunity to view and take photos of the tree planted by His Majesty.

SBC research officer Tu Chu Lee said the tree, scientifically named ‘Hopea semicuneata Symington’, was last measured last year and at that time, it stood 3.3m tall.

“We can see that there’s growth; I believe this year, its height will reach almost 4m.

“Of course, we need to measure it first for the exact height,” he said when met by The Borneo Post at SBC here yesterday.

Also known as ‘Luis Batu Jantan’, the Hopea semicuneata Symington is a timber tree that can grow up to a height of 50m, and up to 2m in diameter.

This species can be found in Sumatra, Peninsular Malaysia and in Borneo – in Sarawak, it can be found in the mixed dipterocarp forests across Bintulu, Kapit and Lundu districts.

The tree is classified as an endangered species under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

It is harvested for timber to be used as construction materials such as planks, beams and room support parts.

Records show that the Hopea bark has been used for many years by the natives in Sarawak in making local wine.

It is said that the bark helps in the fermentation process, possibly by inhibiting excessive or unwanted microbial growth that could lead to spoilage.

