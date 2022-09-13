UDA surveys locations in Miri, Sibu, Bintulu for development

KUCHING (Sept 13): Property development and asset management company UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) has surveyed several locations in Miri, Sibu and Bintulu that have the potential to be developed, its chairperson Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim said.

She said this initiative was to further expand development in Sarawak and through collaborations with the government, provide residences and commercial space that can improve the quality of life in the state.

“It is also one of UDA’s initiatives in supporting the mandate to increase the ownership of residential and commercial properties, especially for Bumiputeras in Sarawak as well as the country as a whole,” she said at the earth-breaking ceremony for Neu Pendington project which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here yesterday.

She said the establishment of UDA Land (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd also served as one of the company’s strategies to monitor and explore potential development in the state.

“UDA hopes that this effort can help the Sarawak government increase urbanisation as well as strengthen the economy and infrastructure of the state which is also emphasised in the Budget 2023,” she said.

On Neu Pendington, Norliza said the integrated project, which is a joint venture between UDA and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), features two 25-storey apartment blocks, stratified shop offices as well as a 12-storey hotel with 200 rooms.

“The project is expected to be fully completed in 2029 where the first phase will be completed in 2026 and the second phase in 2027.

“This development will be able to benefit from the placement of the SEDC’s subsidiary Sarawak Metro Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) station for a modern and efficient transportation,” she said.

Meanwhile, SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain in his speech shared that substructural works for the project such as soil investigation will tentatively commence in December this year to make way for the development of shophouses and the hotel.

“A temporary show gallery is also expected to be set up in December while structural works such as walls and floors for the high-rise services apartment and the parking lot will start in November 2023,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony was Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.