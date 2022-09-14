219 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah, positivity rate jumps to 9.26 pct

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 14): Sabah recorded 219 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with a 9.26 per cent positivity rate.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the number is 45 per cent higher compared to the previous day, although the number of test samples is almost the same.

“The positivity rate that increased from 6.82 per cent yesterday to 9.26 per cent today resulted in a jump of daily cases by 68 or 45 per cent of the previous number.

“The total number of new cases is 219 cases from 2,485 samples compared to yesterday’s 151 cases obtained from 2,536 samples,” he said in a statement.

Ten districts recorded two-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 44 cases, Tuaran 27, Sandakan 26, Tawau 21, Papar 18, Kudat 14, Lahad Datu 14, Penampang 11 and Putatan 10.

Meanwhile, Kota Belud, Beluran, Kota Marudu, Ranau, Keningau, Semporna, Sipitang, Tenom, Beaufort and Telupid recorded single digit cases.

Eight districts recorded zero cases namely Kalabakan, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Nabawan, Pitas, Tambunan and Tongod.

From the 219 total cases, 212 are under Categories 1 and 2, four in Category 3 and three in Category 4.