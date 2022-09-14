4,332 receive Yayasan Kebajikan Sabah aid

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 14): The Yayasan Kebajikan Sabah (YKS) has assisted 4,332 needy individuals in the State since its inception in September last year.

Chairing the YKS Board of Trustees meeting at Menara Kinabalu near here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the idea of YKS was mooted in the wake of Covid-19 seeing so many people had suffered and needed assistance.

According to him, the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) State Government had set up YKS to help mobilise the people’s welfare and wanted the

foundation to be managed with transparency in accordance with the rules and regulations governing foundations.

Recipients of assistance from YKS included natural disaster victims, families and school children. Assistance is also provided for emergency cases not covered by other including aid organisations including government agencies.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed by YKS Director Rugayah Awang Besar on the foundation’s activities and plans among them the setting up of Teratak Perihatin YKS, a boarding house concept for needy people from far-flung districts to stay whilst visiting their relatives at the hospital here.

The house, which is about 75 per cent completed can accommodate 20 people at one time.

Later, Hajiji also witnessed the handing over of a RM40,000 contribution from the State Finance Ministry’s Recreational, Welfare and Sports Club to YKS.

The contribution was presented by Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary, Sofian Nair to Rugayah.