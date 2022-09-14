Aaron asked to act on closed toilet at Kanowit jetty

SIBU (Sept 14): Deputy Health Minister II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang should immediately look into the closure of the toilet at Kanowit jetty as it has been the source of great inconveniences to the people.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak information chief Abun Sui Anyit said they came across the problem during Sarawak Pakatan Harapan’s tour stopover in Kanowit recently.

According to Abun, he received feedback from passengers that the closure of the toilet had caused them hardship when answering the call of nature.

“Resolve the problem soonest and ensure that the toilet at the jetty is properly maintained at all times as long as the jetty is still in use,” he added.

Abun said the elected people’s representative in both Machan and Kanowit should look into the woes which had plagued the passengers for the past months.

Aaron is also Kanowit MP.