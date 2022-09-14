Abdul Karim keens to see another Borneo Music Festival next year

KUCHING (Sept 14): Sarawak is looking forward to organising another Borneo Music Festival (BMF) in 2023, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Noting that the first-ever BMF had just concluded over the weekend (Sept 9 to Sept 10, 2022), he said his ministry has yet to receive any application to hold the same music festival next year.

“Just give the organisers some time. They have just concluded a successful BMF 2022. Of course, we are looking forward to another event next year if the organisers apply with us, why not,” said Abdul Karim at a press conference after officiating the first-ever Sports Conference for All, Borneo Zones 2022, at a hotel convention centre here today.

He applauded the concert which was well organised, taking into consideration its security, well-behaved youths, no rowdy crowds and no untoward incidents.

“I saw that the organising of BMF was quite good and also that the audience was very disciplined, I was very impressed.

“My worry was the rowdy crowd, substance abuse and other criminal activities, but I can see that at the entrance, the police were already manning the body checks, and the festival ended with a good performance. The atmosphere during the two days was incredible. I was there on the second night (Saturday), DJ Alan Walker was there, I was very impressed. Even DJ Soda was good.

“With such a situation, if there is demand, we can consider it for the coming year,” he said.

On netizens’ comments on the organising of concerts such as BMF, which received few criticisms on social media, Abdul Karim, who is also the Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, was quick to remark that Sarawak did not have a problem of extremism.

“If such a concert like BMF is held in the Peninsula, the organisers will have a big headache. For example, like the popular Billie Eilish concert recently in Kuala Lumpur, some people even wanted to do demonstrations or street protests and many other kinds of threats.

“Sarawak has no problem and we are very tolerant.

“For us, we already have Rainforest World Music Festival which is related to ethnic, traditional musical instruments, and others, then soon we will have Jazz Festival where we will bring Afgan (Afgansyah Reza) the popular Indonesian jazz singer, catering for jazz lovers, Country Music which is going to be held in December in Miri, we are bringing in those from outside to cater for those country music lovers, because we know northerners are really interested in the cowboy hats, dancing and all that.

“That’s why I want to see BMF to be organised again because it caters to that age group of youth, and I am very happy to see that the youths were very organised that day, I can see that they really enjoyed themselves, many of them came to see me and said thank you for bringing BMF to them, I felt good too,” he said.

BMF 2022 was held on Sept 9 and 10 at the Sarawak Cultural Village, featuring two famous deejays, Alan Walker of the United Kingdom and DJ Soda of South Korea.

Supported by Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, the event has been highlighted as the first-of-its-kind outdoor music festival in the state featuring renowned artistes from six countries and uniting different music genres on one platform.