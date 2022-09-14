Abg Jo: GPS supreme council now includes leaders of Women’s, Youth wings

KUCHING (Sept 14): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) supreme council membership will now include leaders of the Women’s and Youth wings of its component parties, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The GPS chairman said this is because the coalition recognises the important role played by Women’s and Youth wing members.

“The GPS constitution has now been amended to include the Women’s and Youth wings’ leaders from the GPS component parties as members of the GPS supreme council,” he told a press conference after chairing the GPS supreme council meeting last night.

Abang Johari said the coalition will also welcome young leaders aged between 18 and 28 into the GPS supreme council if the component parties have amended their constitutions and the amendments have been approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

GPS’ component parties are Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), of which Abang Johari is president, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Among those present during the press conference were GPS deputy chairmen Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, as well as GPS secretary general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, PRS president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, and PDP president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing were also present.