Australia’s Element 25 meets with Deputy Premier to set up EV battery manufacturing in S’wak

KUCHING (Sept 14): Australian company Element 25 Limited has met Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan today regarding a proposed investment to set up a high purity manganese sulphate manufacturing plant for lithium-ion battery for electric vehicles (EV) in Sarawak.

A statement from Awang Tengah’s office said the meeting at Wisma Sumber Alam was a follow up to an earlier meet in Australia where the company had briefed a Sarawak delegation led by Awang Tengah on their proposal.

The Element 25 Limited (Element 25) representatives at the meeting today were its development manager Neil Graham and Malaysia advisor Azli Mohd Zin.

“Element 25 is interested to invest in production of high purity manganese sulphate for lithium-ion battery, and is visiting Sarawak to conduct feasibility study for the project.

“Malaysia (including Sarawak) is attracting interest in the EV sector, where there is already a copper foil manufacturer operating in Kuching,” said the statement.

In previous reports, Element 25 has proposed to invest AUD300-400 million to produce high purity manganese sulphate (HPMSM) for lithium-ion batteries for EVs in Sarawak.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh; International Trade, Industry and Investment Ministry acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron; and senior officials from Economic Planning Unit (EPU) Sarawak, Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) and Samalaju Port.