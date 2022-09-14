Dr Sim: Majority SUPP branches have submitted names of candidates for GE15

MIRI (Sept 14): Majority of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) branches throughout the state have already submitted their list of potential candidates for the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15), said party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier when met at a function here today told reporters that the party’s top leaderships are now in the process of vetting the potential candidates.

“Most branches had already submitted their list. We will then discuss at top leadership, and later on sit down with top leadership in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to finalise it.

“Because when we go out, we go out as GPS candidates,” he said.

Dr Sim added that the vetting process, which would include security and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) vetting, was necessary to ensure that all candidates nominated to represent the party under GPS ticket are eligible to contest.

SUPP has seven traditional parliamentary seats, namely Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Serian, Sarikei, Sibu, Lanang and Miri.