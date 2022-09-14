Dr Sim: RM33 mln allocated to build 101 single-storey terraced houses in Permyjaya

MIRI (Sept 14): The state government has allocated RM33 million to build 101 units of single-storey terraced houses in Permyjaya, which is expected to be completed in 24 months, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Minister of Local Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the project, which is undertaken by Housing Development Corporation (HDC), is the latest affordable housing for eligible first time house buyers who are mainly those from the B40 group.

He said upon completion, the houses are expected to be sold between RM100,000 and RM140,000 per unit.

“The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government always strives to ensure that all measures that have been planned and implemented will benefit the deserving target group.

“Development will be more meaningful if we manage to distribute prosperity equally in line with the responsibility to realise the vision of becoming a high-income economy by 2030,” he said when officiating at the handing over of Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme (HDAS) at a leading hotel here today.

He pointed out that Mutiara Mortgage and Finance – a state-owned financing agency that offers loan to B40 house buyers – has thus far approved 1,328 house buyers’ applications with financing amounting to RM78 million under the Mutiara Home Financing Scheme.

Dr Sim also revealed that out of these 1,328 house buyers, 94 per cent of them are those from low-income group who are either self-employed, working for private companies or do not have a fixed-income.

“Mutiara offers a profit rate for as low as one per cent and a financing margin of up to one hundred per cent. Those eligible, please make full use of it (the scheme). We want you (Sarawakians) to own a house as young as possible,” he said.

Apart from the low interest financing scheme, Dr Sim said the state government through the Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme (HDAS) also offers RM10,000 deposit to the eligible first-time house buyers.

He added the state government had initially allocated RM10 million for such purpose, but the amount was increased by the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to RM40 million recently which is expected to benefit some 4,000 house buyers.

Meanwhile, some 27 eligible first-time house buyers received their RM10,000 deposit, which was offered through HDAS during the function.

Dr Sim also handed over RM200 assistance to some 15 recipients of the Sarawak Rental Assistance Scheme (SRAS), which is another initiative undertaken by the state government to help the urban poor who are renting houses in major cities in the state.

Among those present at the function were Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, Miri mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang, permanent secretary of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datu Antonio Kahti Galis, Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, Chief Executive Office (CEO) of HDC Mohamad Asman Amad and CEO of Mutiara Mortgage and Credit Sdn. Bhd. Shaharony Mat Nor.