Driver killed, passenger uninjured after car crashes down Lundu ravine

KUCHING (Sept 14): The driver of a sedan car was killed after the vehicle crashed down a ravine around 12 metres deep near Kampung Stungkor, Lundu around 6.30am today.

He was identified as Ezra Sidi, 24, from Kampung Pasir Tengah, Lundu.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said when firefighters arrived at the scene along Jalan Lundu-Bau, Ezra and his 20-year-old passenger had already exited the vehicle.

Firefighters had to carry Ezra, who was badly injured, up to the roadside on a stretcher.

He was later brought to Lundu Hospital but died around 10.30am.

The unidentified passenger was uninjured in the incident.

After ensuring the area was safe for other road users, firefighters from the Lundu fire station wrapped up the operation.

In a separate accident, a 41-year-old man, believed to be a military veteran, was killed after his multipurpose vehicle crashed into a retaining wall at Jalan Batu Lintang around 4am today.

The deceased, identified as Raymond Joha, was driving in the direction of Wisma Saberkas when he met with the accident.