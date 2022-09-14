Driver sustains minor injuries after pickup truck crashes into roadside tree in Sibu

SIBU (Sept 14): A 28-year-old man sustained minor injuries after the pickup truck he was driving skidded and crashed into a roadside tree at Mile 7, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here at 8.20am today.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili in a press statement, said the the vehicle was heading towards Sibu Airport from the town when the accident occurred.

“Upon reaching the location, the driver is believed to have lost control of his vehicle, causing it to skid to the left and crashed into a roadside tree,” he added.

Zulkipli said the victim was brought to Sibu Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Police are investigating the case under LN166/59 Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for failing to control a vehicle’s movements while driving.

“The police advise people to drive carefully in order to keep themselves and others safe,” said Zulkipli.