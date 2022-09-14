Early morning fire razes vacant wooden house in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 14): A vacant two-storey wooden house at Jalan Sungai Maong Tengah here was totally destroyed by a fire early this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified on the incident at 1.56am and firefighters from the Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

“The operation commander reported that the fire had totally destroyed a vacant two-storey house.

“Firefighters used two water nozzles with water that was sourced from a fire hydrant to extinguish the fire,” it said in a statement today.

Bomba said the fire was put under control at 2.18am and was fully extinguished at 2.26am.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 3.04am.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.