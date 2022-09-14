Fire breaks out at Miri house

MIRI (Sept 14): A fire broke out at a house at Lorong Palma 2 RPR Lutong here in the wee hours on today.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of firefighters from Miri Central fire station was deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 1.52am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the team found that the fire involved electrical cables on the ceiling of the car porch of the house.

“The house is about five per cent destroyed,” he said in a statement.

The fire was brought under control at around 2.15am before being fully extinguished minutes later.

No injuries were reported and the operation ended at 2.26am.