Hasbi: RM11.36 mln to upgrade, build new pre-school buildings in S’wak this year

LIMBANG (Sept 14): Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) has allocated RM11.36 million to upgrade and construct new pre-school buildings in Sarawak this year.

Rural Development Deputy Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said out of the total amount, some RM1.26 million had been allocated to build two kindergartens for Limbang located at Pandaruan Immigration and Nangga Mendamit.

“Good early education is the basic foundation for us to develop quality human capital.

“Therefore, the ministry has provided an allocation totalling RM11.36 million to upgrade and construct new buildings for kindergartens and nurseries throughout Sarawak, including Limbang this year,” he said when declaring open the new building for Community Development Department (Kemas) kindergarten at Kampung Patiambun here on Monday.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Agriculture Modernisation and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Deputy Director General of Kemas (Management and Development) Rafiah Nahar, Limbang district officer Superi Awang Said and Kemas Sarawak director Khairudin Mohd Nasir.

The Limbang MP also informed that a sum of RM410,000 has been allocated for maintenance of existing Kemas kindergartens throughout Sarawak to ensure they are in good condition and safe.

As an effort to ease the financial burden of parents of Kemas kindergarten and nursery pupils due to Covid-19, he said the ministry continued with its aid programme through the implementation of Supplementary Food Assistance Programme (PBMT).

“The government through Kemas is still continuing the PBMT programme for those children studying at Kemas kindergartens and nurseries so that they are able to enjoy food for free throughout their learning session.

“The programme was implemented in order to provide adequate nutrition for the children during their growing years and to develop them both physically and emotionally.”

Besides that, he said the government through Kemas had also provided an allocation of RM20 million in the form of a Per Capita Grant (GPK) which is used to buy children’s activity books and teaching and learning materials as well as for minor maintenance or repairing works in the classroom.

On the new kindergarten building for Kampung Patiambun, he said he was indeed delighted that it replaced the old kindergarten building which had been in use since 1981, and would be a place conducive for learning.