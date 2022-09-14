Jobs galore as east coast and POIC grow

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 14): The prospects of Sabah’s east coast becoming a new economic growth centre for the state promises game-changing prospects in jobs and careers in new disciplines for which the youths in the state should prepare for.

Anchored in a number of development initiatives mooted by the state government and its wholly-owned institutions such as POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd (the developer of the POIC Lahad Datu industrial park), bright economic prospects in relation to the wider east Asean region are being envisaged.

The optimism is shared by members of the Malaysian International Exhibitors Association (MIEA) who recently visited POIC Sabah led by its President Datuk Jonathan Yew, and senior committee member Prof Dato Dr Jayles Yeoh.

Malaysia International Exhibitors Association (MIEA) was established in year 2016 by a group of small and medium entrepreneurs who have vast experiences in exportation business and overseas exhibition participations.

Yeoh, who specialises in talent and capacity development said, for example, prospects to develop Sabah’s east coast as a logistics hub opens up wide career choices in logistics, which has been a major sector under the SME umbrella, albeit vaguely defined.

“I see a demand for marine engineers, naval engineers, oceanography, logistics specialists such as logistics analyst inventory manager, warehouse management, fleet manager, and all manner of supporting and research and data personnel.

“A ripple effect will kick in, creating needs for other developments and business opportunities such as housing, industries, food and lifestyle needs.”

He added that the creation of new and better-paying jobs translates to wealth creation and thus the prospect of seeing the entire east coast of Sabah living up to its full economic potential.

Yeah said that his visit has opened up their perspective to the resource-rich east Asean with Sabah’s east coast located in the geographical middle.

“A map tells a much bigger story when you get to know what is in the area of the map … and we found that east Asean (BIMP-EAGA) is big, rich and important,” said Yeoh. “I call it the land of abundant opportunities.”

During an official visit to POIC Lahad Datu earlier this week (Sept 5), Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Noor said his government sees POIC Lahad Datu as an important cog in the wheel of the Sabah Maju Jaya development plan.

To improve Lahad Datu’s infrastructure and connectivity, the Sabah government is considering a proposal to build an international airport at Lahad Datu, building a free trade zone at POIC Lahad Datu, a maritime academy as well as facilities to attract investors to turn POIC Lahad Datu into a transhipment and a manufacturing hub.

A Satelite Biomass Collection Centre (SBCC) is also in progress to address aggregation of palm biomass challenges. Oil palm biomass price and supply security are the two major factors hindering the take-off of the billion-ringgit biomass downstream industry in Sabah.

He also alluded to the proposed new Indonesian capital in East Kalimantan less than an hour’s flight away from Lahad Datu, saying that the Indonesian move offers tremendous economic and growth impact for industrial players in the region.