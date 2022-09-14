Mavcom: Plan festive trips ahead of time to avoid higher airfares

KUCHING (Sept 14): The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) will continue to closely monitor the price of flight tickets for domestic routes to the state, its executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said.

Nevertheless, he advised travellers to plan their festive trips ahead to avoid paying higher airfares.

“Travellers are advised to plan their trips ahead during festive seasons like Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year, Gawai Dayak and so on, and to make early bookings to enjoy cheaper airfares,” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call on state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin here yesterday.

Saripuddin was responding to several issues raised by Lee during the discussion which included complaints on high airfares especially during the festive seasons, flight scheduling, refund for cancellation of flights, and the need for more flights to Sarawak.

Other matters brought up by Lee included the resumption of Kuching-Pontianak flights, the need to improve quality of service and airport facilities, aerodrome operator licensing, air service licence, and rural air service.

The minister also discussed with the Mavcom delegation on the potentials of the aviation industry in Sarawak in view of the establishment of Indonesia’s national capital in Nusantara, East Kalimantan.

The delegation, which included Mavcom Aviation Development director Jaffar Derus Ahmad, also briefed Lee on passenger traffic trends, airfares, rural air services, licensing matters, quality of service at airports and other matters under Mavcom’s purview.

Also present was Ministry of Transport permanent secretary Datu Buckland Bangik as well as officers of the ministry’s Aviation Division.