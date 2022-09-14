Nine local BASE jumpers to make first jump tomorrow

SIBU (Sept 14): Nine BASE jumpers from Sarawak will make their first jump during Sibu International BASE Jump at Tun Tuanku Bujang Square tomorrow.

Jump instructor Mohd Idros Mohd Yusop, 55 said they would make their first jump from Wisma Sanyan after attending a two-day course.

“I hope everything will go smoothly because the next day (Sept 17) these first-time jumpers will graduate as BASE jumpers and will be included in the Malaysia BASE Jumper Community.

“The two-day course is mainly for ground training and tomorrow, they will make their first jump,” he told reporters when met today.

The nine first timers will join 24 other BASE jumpers in the event; three are from Australia, one from the United States of America and the rest from other parts of Malaysia.

Mohd Idros said he had done about 500 BASE jumping and 2,500 skydiving.

He also said the new jumpers must do at least seven jumps to graduate as Malaysian BASE jumpers.

Before, there were less than 15 active BASE jumpers in the whole of Malaysia.

“Sarawak had only one before. Now, we have new BASE jumpers from Sarawak,” he added.

Meanwhile, one of the jumpers, Gary Cunningham, 51, said he had participated in BASE Jumps in Sibu since 2009; having made about 400 jumps from Wisma Sanyan.

“I’ve made about 2,200 BASE jumps all over Malaysia. Sibu is one of my favourite places. The building manager was very helpful in organising the event when we first started it here.

“They managed to get things right and they made it easy for the organiser. You have nice building, good landing area and very friendly people,” he said.

Cunningham is also the president of Australian BASE Jumping Association.

Meanwhile, at the press conference held at RH Hotel today, Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng said the event was making a comeback after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Trial jump will be held from 2pm to 6pm, and the flag-off will be held at 8am on Sept 16.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah will officiate at the function.

“The jump will be held from Sept 15 until 17 (from 8am until 10pm). We hope good weather will prevail during these few days so that the event can be held smoothly,” he said.

The closing ceremony will be held on Sept 17 at Dataran Cafe Sibu Townsquare Phase 2.