Pakatan GE15 seat allocations for ‘four to five’ states settled, says DAP

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): Ongoing seat negotiations among Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties are progressing well, with “four to five states” finalised, said DAP today.

Its national organising secretary Steven Sim, who is part of the PH seat allocation committee, said the coalition completed discussions on those states last week.

“The distribution of seats is under discussion, but as of last week, we have completed four to five states.

“We aim to complete all states by the end of this month.

“The meetings have gone well and smoothly,” he told reporters during a press conference today.

Sim admitted that chief among the discussions was the seats previously contested by former PH member, Bersatu, which has since formed Perikatan Nasional (PN) with PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and Gerakan.

He said that DAP will be taking on several of the seats but did not disclose which ones today.

“We are indeed discussing the seats contested by Bersatu.

“DAP also intends to contest some of those seats,” he said.

In the last general election, Bersatu contested 52 parliamentary seats under PH, and won 13.

DAP, meanwhile, contested 47 seats, and won 42 of them. – Malay Mail