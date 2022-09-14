PM: Govt committed to ensuring policies prioritise biodiversity conservation

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): The government will continue to be committed to ensuring that its policies prioritise the need to preserve the wealth of the nation’s biodiversity.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government was also committed to ensuring that the pace of the country’s development is environmentally friendly for the benefit of future generations.

Citing the impact of participation in Expo 2020 Dubai as an example, Ismail Sabri said it would contribute to economic recovery and the development of the country in the future through trade cooperation, including the introduction of green smart homes, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture, clean energy and several other future solutions.

“High dedication and close cooperation through a whole-of-government approach has made the Malaysian Pavilion an effective platform for sharing ideas and successfully highlighted the country’s potential to lead the global sustainability agenda.

“The Malaysian Pavilion is a symbol of success of the Malaysian Family when its values are translated into a strong plan of action and a unified attitude in achieving harmony, progress, sustainability and stability,” he said at the Malaysian Pavilion Dubai Expo 2020 Appreciation Ceremony here tonight. – Bernama