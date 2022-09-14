Premier: Competency in 3 subjects key in realising new economy

KUCHING (Sept 14): Sarawak can be an important hub in Southeast Asia when its younger generations have good command in engineering, bio-chemistry and material science, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said these three subjects are identified to be important in realising Sarawak’s new economy and to add value to the natural resources treasure available in the state.

As such, he hoped institutions of learning and the younger generation will aspire to improve Sarawak’s competency in these three fields.

“When this happens, God-willing Sarawak can be an important hub in Southeast Asia,” he said during Politeknik Kuching Sarawak’s (PKS) 30th Convocation Ceremony yesterday.

He cited South Korea as a good example of a country now leading the way in new economy and he hoped this can be emulated in Sarawak.

“I just returned from (South) Korea, where 50 years ago it was not categorised as a developed country. But now, Korea has transformed into one of the excellent countries in Asia in new industries and economy. Now many of us are using Samsung phones from Korea,” he said.

As such, he said Sarawak is emphasising on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to provide the younger generation with the strong foundation to master subjects such as engineering, bio-chemistry and material science.

In this regard, he hoped the society will no longer have stigma against blue-collar jobs perceived as ‘dirty and difficult’ compared to working in an air-conditioned office, which has become an obstacle to advance TVET in this country.

“And under our Post Covid-19 Development Strategy, we hope our workforce have the latest knowledge and skills in this ever changing landscape going into green economy,” he said.

At a press conference after that, he said around 1,200 petrochemical engineers are needed in Sarawak for its present and upcoming petrochemical-related industries.

He revealed that apart from a methanol plant at the Bintulu Petrochemical Hub, the Sarawak Integrated Sour Gas Evacuation System (Sisges) will also be set up there.

He also said a study is being carried out with Petronas for research on biofuel from algae which needs people with expertise in bio-chemistry.

As for material science, he said this field is important as Sarawak is looking at the possibility of producing composite materials from its gas resources for the aviation industry in line with the needs of the circular economy.

Meanwhile, a total 1,359 graduates received their scrolls at the two-day convocation ceremony which took place since Monday.

The graduates were comprised of December 2020 Session (851) and First Session of 2021/2022 (508) students.

Abang Johari praised PKS for achieving 96 per cent marketability for its graduates which meant that almost all of them were absorbed into industries upon completion of studies.

He also informed that Sarawak government has developed its own TVET institution called Centre of Technical Excellence (Centexs) to meet the demands of industries in the state.

Also present were Polytechnic and Community College Education Department director (Examination and Evaluation Division) Dr Norhayati Ibrahim and PKS director Hikmatullah Hajid Ahmad Khan.