Premier: Education vital in propelling S’wak towards new economy

KUCHING (Sept 14): Education will play a key role in securing Sarawak’s future as the state heads towards a new economy, which is increasingly knowledge-driven and intensely using innovative technologies, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Because of that, he said the state has come up with initiatives such as the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, where one of its focuses is human resources development, as to create a knowledge-based society.

To have more Sarawakians who are knowledgeable, he also said that the Sarawak government has decided to take over the private education assets found in Sarawak such as Swinburne University, Curtin University, University of Technology Sarawak (UTS), and i-Cats University College.

“We also want to upgrade the Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak as a training centre and provide scholarships and incentives for those who excelled in their studies.

“This is to ensure all Sarawakians have the access and opportunity to further their studies,” he pointed out when speaking at the Yayasan Sarawak Premier’s Special Award presentation ceremony held at a hotel here today.

He informed that one of the other reasons the state government wants to take over private education assets found in Sarawak is because the state government is aware that in the past, there were students who failed to enter public institutions of higher learning though they had good results.

This is despite them applying via the Central University Admission Unit online portal (UPUOnline), while others managed to enter but did not get the course they were strongly interested in.

“So by taking over these education assets, we hope that Sarawak can create a knowledge-based society, to support the new economy by ensuring that our children who are interested in furthering their studies will be able to do so while enrolling in courses that they are interested in,” he said.

He encouraged students and school leavers to consider furthering their studies in digital and technology, biochemistry, material science and engineering, as these would be the highly sought-after or in-demand jobs in the future.

Meanwhile, 58 outstanding students from 2019 to 2021 received awards during the Yayasan Sarawak Premier’s Special Award ceremony.

Recipients of the awards include 20 students from classes of 2019, 26 from 2020 and 12 from 2021.

According to Yayasan Sarawak director Mersal Abang Rosli, a total of RM138,000 has been allocated for the awards as cash incentives for the recipients.

Also present during the ceremony were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; Sarawak State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, and Sarawak Education director Datuk Dr Azhar Ahmad.