Sabahans fall victims to job scams

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 14): A Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) youth leader has expressed grave concern after learning that there are Sabahans who have fallen victim to job scams abroad.

National Armada Bersatu vice chief Ceasar Mandela Malakun said he had received information that some of them still cannot be traced by their families.

“This is deeply concerning.”

“I urge the families to lodge a police report if they suspect any of their members are missing,” he said.

He stressed that Sabahans must not allow themselves to be duped by job advertisements posted on social media that offer lucrative salaries.

“I think one of the rules of thumb is to always be suspicious about all those job offers that sound too good to be true,” he said.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah recently said that 148 cases were reported and out of those, 118 Malaysians who fell victim to job scams in Cambodia alone, had been rescued.

Based on reports, some Malaysians have also fallen for job scams in other countries, such as Thailand and Myanmar.

Mandela, who is also the Political Secretary to the Sabah Chief Minister, said people can do their own check on job offers and companies that offer them to ensure their legitimacy through the assistance of Wisma Putra’s Unit BantuanKonsular Rakyat Malaysia di Luar Negara (bkrm@kln.gov.my).

It has been reported that in Cambodia alone there are about 500 Malaysian companies operating in the country and 5,000 Malaysians working and doing business there.

Investigations by authorities have revealed that the victims were compelled to operate as scammers and realised the true nature of their jobs only after arriving in that country.

Victims who fell prey to the job scam syndicates were driven by desperation to earn an income to survive after losing their employment because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This whole job scam issue is human trafficking and modern-day slavery at its worst and must be condemned,” he added.