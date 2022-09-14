Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta, Sarawak Regatta on Oct 28 to Nov 6

KUCHING (Sept 14): The much-awaited Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta and Sarawak Regatta will be taking place at Kuching Waterfront here over two weekends from Oct 28 to Nov 6.

Held in conjunction with the Sarawak Regatta-Kuching Waterfront Festival 2022, the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta will be held from Oct 28 to 30, while the Sarawak Regatta will be from Nov 4 to 6.

Speaking at a press conference, state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said an eye-dotting ceremony for the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta will be held on Oct 29 (Saturday) at 10am.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to officiate at the ceremony.

“There will be a special category for this year’s dragon boat regatta in support of cancer survivors, and Sarawak will also send our team to participate in the event,” said Abdul Karim at his office in Bailtulmakmur II building at Petra Jaya yesterday.

Abdul Karim said as October is actually the World Cancer month, the organiser would organise a ceremony to throw pink fresh flowers into the river as a symbolic gesture of supporting cancer survivors.

There are seven categories for Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta – International Premier Open 20’s; International Premier Open 12’s; International Premier Mix 12’s (five male paddlers and five female paddlers); International Premier Ladies 12’s; International Masters Mix 40 and above (for paddlers born on 1982 and before); International Cancer Survivors Race 12’s and Malaysia Closed Men 12’s.

A total of 16 countries will be participating in the eighth edition of the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta and the countries are United Kingdom (UK), Georgia, Cyprus, Italy, United States of America, Australia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Netherlands, Indonesia, Brunei, Iran, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bangladesh and Malaysia.

Abdul Karim said this year’s edition of Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta has attracted 50 teams with about 1,453 participants.

Iran, Georgia, Italy, Cyprus, Bangladesh, UK and UAE are sending their teams for the first time to the international sports event.

“The total value of the prizes for Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta has been increased to RM100,000, comprising cash prizes and trophies. The trophy presentation will be held at Pullman Hotel here on Oct 30.”

As for Sarawak Regatta, Abdul Karim said the launching ceremony will be held on Oct 29 at 10am during the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta event and Abang Johari is also expected to officiate at the ceremony.

The highlight of the Sarawak Regatta will take place on Nov 6, with paddlers competing to fight for the ‘Raja Sungai’ trophy. In attendance will be the state Governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

The winner will take home cash prize and a trophy worth RM20,000. Prizes worth a total RM254,000 will be up for grabs during the race.

There are 14 categories this year for Sarawak Regatta, including a new category named ‘Perahu Tambang (Berdayung), and there will be 26 preliminary rounds and 14 finals to be held.

Registration forms for the regatta can be obtained at Sarawak Rivers Board office located on the second floor of Electra House building. The closing date of registration is Oct 17 (Monday) at 12pm.

Teams management briefing and draw will be held on Oct 25 (Tuesday) at 9am.

Petra Energy Berhad is the gold sponsor for the Sarawak Regatta-Kuching Waterfront Festival 2022 by contributing RM100,000, and the bronze sponsors are JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration (Malaysia) Limited, SapuraOMV Upstream (Sarawak) Inc. and Saraworks Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Sampling Resources Sdn Bhd). Each bronze sponsor contributed RM30,000.

Other sponsors include Yayasan Sarawak, Borneo Housing and Mortgage, SGOS Capital Holdings, Harwood Timber Sdn Bhd and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas).

Having said that, Abdul Karim hoped airline operators will not simply reschedule their flights during this festival as it might affect the participants from arriving in the state in time for the competition.

The minister also pointed out a special lane will be arranged at the airport to welcome the international participants and he would monitor their flight arrangements closely to avoid any delay in arrival.

Paddlers will also be visiting the Borneo Cultures Museum and Semenggoh Wildlife Centre during their stay here.

During the Sarawak Regatta-Kuching Waterfront Festival 2022 from Oct 28 to Nov 6, an entrepreneur and food festival will also be held, during which 30 stalls selling local food and 20 booths selling small and medium industries products will be set up. A fee of RM300 is imposed for each stall or booth.

A tent, named ‘Sarawak Kitchen’, will also be set up with cooking and karaoke competitions to be held, among others.

Furthermore, Abdul Karim said 100 booths selling handicrafts will also be set up as part of the Borneo Textile Craft Festival and it is organised by Malaysia Handicraft Development Corporation Sarawak branch.

There will also be a Sarawak Malay Drum Festival, Sarawak original music and dance festival, ‘Waterfront Idol’, Sarawak theatre house stage presentation, ‘Sounds of Borneo’ concert and Kids Talent Night.