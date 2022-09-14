Sarawak ministry seeks collab with Malaysian Innovation Foundation, Tech Dome

KUCHING (Sept 14): The Ministry of Education, Innovation, and Talent Development (MIETD) is exploring collaborating with Kuala Lumpur-based Malaysian Innovation Foundation (YIM) and Penang-based Tech Dome.

A press release said Education, Innovation, and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn led a delegation from Sarawak to visit the two entities early this week.

Deputy ministers Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and Dr Annuar Rapaee, as well as the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Kameri Affandi were among members of the delegation.

The first working visit was to YIM in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Sept 12), to learn about the initiatives and programmes conducted by the foundation as well as the financial assistance available.

“It was also to explore possibilities on areas of collaboration for innovation programmes for the young innovators and entrepreneurs,” said the press release.

Greeting the delegation upon arrival were YIM chief executive officer Sharmila Mohamed Salleh and Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Strategic Planning Division secretary Ruziah Shafie.

Sharmila briefed them on the organisation’s background, social innovations, successful projects, and financial assistance provided.

After the briefing, the entourage were shown mini exhibits of YIM’s Grassroots Enrichment Programme innovations and briefed by the project owners on their products and exhibits.

The next day, the delegation flew to Penang for a working visit to Tech Dome to learn about the initiatives and programmes conducted by the centre.

It was also to explore opportunities to collaborate on conducting programmes and initiatives to encourage the take up of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects among students and youths in the state.

Sagah and the delegation were greeted upon arrival by Penang Tech Dome chief executive officer Khoo Boo Wooi, senior marketing and communications manager Oun Sui Leng, and the centre’s senior management officers.

They were briefed on the background and the operation of the centre.

They were also enlightened on the model for STEM programmes for primary, secondary, and tertiary students which include digital literacy, drone, artificial intelligence, and robotics programmes organised by the centre in collaboration with industries in Penang.

Later, they were given a tour of the science exhibits, including the latest exhibit Free Standing Vertical Drop.