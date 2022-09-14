Sarawak practises open-door policy in forestry research, collaboration

MIRI (Sept 14): Sarawak practises an open-door policy when it comes to collaborations in bio-scientific studies and research on forestry with local and international universities and institutions, says Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

In this regard, the Deputy Premier of Sarawak points out that the Heart of Borneo (HoB) Initiative and amendments to the forestry legislation reflect the state government’s commitment and forward-looking approach in forest management and conservation.

“Forestry and conservation issues in Borneo Island affect all stakeholders.

“They are borderless,” he said at the launch of the ‘Gerenai-Long Makaba’ scientific expedition under the HoB Initiative on Monday night.

The HoB refers to voluntary transboundary cooperation between Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia, currently covering approximately 240,000 square kilometres of ecologically inter-connected rainforests, and is regarded as the ‘Green Lung of Borneo Island’.

It is informed that Sarawak has identified 2.7 million hectares, or 21 per cent, of its total land mass for the HoB Initiative.

The change in legislation mentioned by Awang Tengah referred to the recently-amended Forest Ordinance 2015, which had included carbon stock as one of the forest produce as well as the introduction of licensing on forest carbon activity in permanent forests, on state land and alienated land meant as a move to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through carbon sequestration and storing it within the forests.

On the latest scientific expedition that involved 97 researchers from all over Malaysia and also Brunei, Awang Tengah said it would contribute significantly to the studies of flora and fauna, as well as on other biodiversity components such ecology and geology.

Moreover the deputy premier, who is also Sarawak’s Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, said the outcome of the research works would assist the state government in planning policies, as well as to serve as a reference for future generations.

Prior to the latest Gerenai-Long Makaba programme, there were eight scientific expeditions that had been conducted: the Lanjak Entimau expedition in 2008, Paya Maga expedition (2010), Ulu Mentawai expedition (2012), Upper Baleh expedition (2015), Long Banga expedition (2016,) Tama Abu expedition (2017), Kelingkang Range expedition (2019) and Gunung Pueh expedition(2020).

According to Forest Department Sarawak director Datu Hamden Mohamad, the driving journey from Miri to Long Mekaba in Sungai Silat in Baram takes between six to eight hours.

Yesterday morning, Awang Tengah flagged off the ninth Heart of Borneo (HoB) 2022 Gerenai-Long Mekaba expedition involving 97 researchers.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni; Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and

Community Development I Datuk Rosey Yunus, who is Bekenu assemblywoman; Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport andEntrepreneur Development II Ripin Lamat, who is Lambir assemblyman; and Mayor Adam Yii.