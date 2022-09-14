Sarawak targets 2023 to start emissions trading as new source of revenue, Baram to benefit most

MIRI (Sept 14): The Sarawak government is expected to kickstart its carbon trading by next year, with Baram set to benefit the most from this new source of revenue in view of its vast peatlands.

This was revealed to reporters by Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni when met after a visit to Tudan watchtower here yesterday.

According to him, the ministry is still in the process of drafting the regulations pertaining to carbon trading.

“Then, we will come up with carbon registering because everything has to be done properly under the government.

“Those with big lands can register with the state government and we will also be issuing carbon licences,” he said.

He added that only those with these licences could run carbon trading, and only companies with large tracts of land and the government could be involved in it.

“Not just any individual (can be involved in carbon trading) because it needs a big area of forests so that we can have a lot of carbon credits.

“So now we are working on it; hopefully by next year, we can start doing carbon trading in Sarawak,” he said.

According to Dr Hazland, Sarawak has a land area of 33 million hectares – about the size of 33 million standard football fields – of which 65 per cent comprises forests.

He said of the 65 per cent, about 15 per cent consisted of peatlands, and some 20 per cent consisted of mangrove forests.

“The mangroves and peat are the sources of our carbon storage. So that is going to be the new economy and new revenue for Sarawak,” he said.

To a question, Dr Hazland hailed Baram as having the largest area of peatlands in Sarawak, covering about 20,000 hectares.

Therefore, he said upon the kick-start of carbon trading in Sarawak next year, Baram should stand to benefit the most.

“Whatever revenue they get, there is a percentage for the community. It will benefit the community,” he said.

Among those accompanying Dr Hazland yesterday were Department of Environment Miri branch head Dr Grace Puyang Emang, Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) Miri head Joseph Uyo and acting Fire and Rescue Miri chief Supt Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee.