Sukma 2022: Sabah wushu team secure four bronze medals

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): The Sabah wushu team provided some much needed cheers on a day when the state contingent drew a blank in their early quest for medals in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma).

Four exponents won their respective quarterfinal bouts in the Men’s Sanda events today to advance into the semifinals that guaranteed bronzes.

They are Shelden Spencer Wong in the -52kg category of the full contact combat sport competition, Muhammad Hanif Abdullah (-56kg), Muhammad Akid Azlan (-60kg) and Jack Phoon Yan Jie (-70kg).

The semifinals will take place at the Gymnasium 2, National Sports Council (NSC) tomorrow.

“We are very delighted to have athletes in the semifinals,” said team manager Lee Hon Yu when contacted.

“We will try to do even better…Hanif and Akid looked good to challenge for a place in the final while Jack and Shelden too have the potential.

“Shelden suffered injury during his bout in the first round today and required some treatment. However, he is recovering well and will be ready for the semifinal.

“They will definitely give their best and try to progress into the gold-silver bout,” added Lee.

Apart from Wushu, Sabah will be expected to challenge for gold in athletics and karate competitions starting tomorrow.

Hopes are high for Hanoi SEA Games bronze medalist Mohd Eizlan Dahalan to deliver the first gold when he competes in the Men’s high jump.

Other highlights at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil will be the Men’s and Women’s 100m semifinal races.

Meanwhile, nine gold medals were offered today, seven in wushu and two in cycling.

Sabah however failed to open their account with Siaw Ree Hang in the Men’s Nanquan and Lim Chun Kiat in Men’s 40km Individual Time trial coming close by finishing fifth in their respective events.

As of 8.30pm, Melaka topped the medal standing with five gold, two silver and one bronze followed by Johor with four gold and three silver and Sarawak with one silver and two bronzes.