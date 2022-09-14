Sukma 2022: Sarawak shooters aiming for three gold medals

KUCHING (Sept 14): The Sarawak shooters are aiming to gun down three gold medals during the 20th Sukma in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 16-24.

State head coach Karen Leong Wai Si said among one of the three targeted golds are the 50m SB rifle prone women’s team, which Sarawak won during Sukma Perak in 2018 and wishes to defend.

In Perak, Sarawak shooters won two gold and four bronze medals.

“The team are now in high spirits, motivated, and ready to perform to their very best.

“Our preparation for Sukma XX is well on path and back on track after meeting a setback where team member the late Stephanie Sim Shu Ming had left us in June,” she told The Borneo Post.

“I am very confident that we can give a strong challenge in this Sukma because we have the services of 10 shooters from the last Sukma, while 10 members of the team are new faces.”

Shouldering the challenge in the men’s competition are Abdul Syafir Nur Rais Abdul Raup, Justin Joannes Kelukin, Lim Hong Yang, Mohammad Amirul Hakim Abdullah, and Radzinski Mathew (pistol); as well as Joseph Chai, Mohd Haziq Fadhil Khalid Fauzan, Muhammad Amirul Bujang Syawal, Muhd Shafiq Asyraf Roslan, Mujahid Ahmad, Ryan Chang Kai Boon, and Zul Hafizah Tahir (rifle).

In the women’s team are Delphine Chung Qi, Arsheilda Hanggi Auther Hardy, Law Wen Xuen, Siti Nur Zulaikha Mohd Zulkifli, and Nur Izzaty Abdul Razi (pistol); as well as Daphanie Adrienne Steven, Selina Sim Shu Siang, and Siti Nur Aisyah Mazlan (rifle).

The team is managed by Neil Michael Parker, while the coaches are Ahmad Anai, Hawi Brodie, and Keith Kong.

The shooting competition will commence at the National Shooting Range in Subang on Sept 18 and end on Sept 23.