Sukma: Sabah association hopes gymnasts will do their best to win medals

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): Sabah State Gymnastics Association (SSGA) hopes that the state gymnasts will do their level best to win medals for Sabah in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) here.

Its president Dr Judy Mahibol said the state will be sending a full team for the artistic and rhythmic gymnastics competitions.

“The artistic gymnasts have been gearing up since before Covid-19 (pandemic) before they resumed training at the end of 2021…they have been training hard.

“It is hoped that their recent competitions at the Singapore Open and national level tournament have given them the skills and confidence to do well in Sukma.

“I’m hoping the senior gymnasts will win medals in the Individual event and also all of them perform consistently in the team event,” said Judy during a recent sending off ceremony for the Sukma-bound teams.

As for the rhythmic gymnastic competition, Judy said the state squad falls under Category B and will take part in Individual and group exercises for the first time in Sukma.

Judy said it is vital that the rhythmic gymnasts are exposed to competitions, including Sukma in order to see their standard and capabilities.

“Competition will make our athletes more resilient, skillful and driven. It is not just about winning medals,” she added.

The Artistic Gymnastic team comprises of Brandon Denoley Luise, Ammar Zafi Mohd Firdaus, Abd Izzat Daniel Abd Rauf, Charlie Richie Chong, Jacob Hezron Andreas and Liew Jun Xiang (men) as well as Felicity Grace Sew Pei En, Nur Farisha Atiqah Shuaili, Jill Avie Horatio, Ammanda Wong Yeah Chean, Cherfie Resie Chong and Jennisia Jiniol (women).

The team manager is Marilyn Buseong, chaperon Chin Mei Ying and coaches Liew Tong Ee, Azri Omar and Mohd Zamri Din.

Sabah’s Rhythmic Gymnastic athletes are Lee Ting Ting of Sabah Tshung Tsin Secondary School Sabah (TTSS), Iona Scherise Gonsilou (SM St Francis), Rachel Janice Tai (SM Kian Kok), Faith Chin Mei San (SM Kian Kok), Eva Lissandra Westly (SMK Lohan Ranau), Kong Pui Shyuan (TTSS), Hazel Meyriel (SM St Francis) and Annastsaya Kienna Japlin (SM All Saints).

Law Phaik Chuan is the team manager while Corina Binting (SM Lok Yuk) and Zovi Tie Yu Pei (Reading University) are the coaches and Ningsari Atiqah Ali (SM Kian Kok) is the assistant coach.

“SSGA would like to thank Sabah Sports Council for the support and financial aide throughout the preparation for Sukma.

“Well done to all the coaches for their hard work and dedication. Kudos for the two team manager for their commitment from the start of Sukma training and for all the parents that have been supportive,” added Judy.

A total of 21 gold medals will be up for grabs in gymnastics, 14 gold medals to be won in Artistic Gymnastic and another seven in Rhythmic Gymnastic.

Artistic gymnastic will take place from Sept 17-19 followed by rhythmic gymnastic from Sept 21-23, both at the Gymnasium I, National Sports Council (NSC) here.