Teen suspect arrested for trafficking drugs worth over RM9,000 in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 14): Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect for drug trafficking last night after illicit substances worth RM9,127.50 were found inside his car, which was parked behind a commercial shop lot at Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang around 11pm.

In a statement, Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the suspect is being investigated under Sections 39B and 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Police were already suspicious of the suspect’s drug-related activities and tried to apprehend him while he was sitting alone inside a coffee shop at the commercial shop lot,” he said.

According to Abang Zainal, the suspect tried to flee from the district’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department personnel but was apprehended after a short scuffle.

The suspect then led police to his parked car, where a search was conducted in front of him.

Inside the car, police found one plastic packet containing a crystal-like substance believed to be syabu weighing at 75.1 grammes worth RM7,510.

Also found were four plastic packets of drugs, believed to be ganja, weighing 32.35 grammes worth RM1,617.50.

“All the drugs were found inside the car’s armrest,” said Abang Zainal.

He added the suspect tested negative for drug abuse and has no previous criminal record.

According to Abang Zainal, the suspect admitted to police that he became involved in drug-related activities in June this year and had obtained the drugs from a local dealer here.

Police also seized a gold necklace worth RM5,913 from the teenager.