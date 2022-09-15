230 Covid-19 infections in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 15): Sabah recorded 230 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, with more than half in the capital city.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 128 cases were recorded here in the past 24 hours, an increase of 84 compared to 44 on the previous day.

“The increase in Kota Kinabalu is the main factor contributing to the increase in Sabah today.

“However, this is considered under control due to the number of test samples decreasing to 2,164 compared to 2,485 yesterday, even though the positivity rate rose from 9.26 to 11.04 per cent,” he said.

A total of 228 of the 230 new cases are in Categories 1 and 2, as well as one case each in Category 4 and Category 5.

Only two districts recorded double digit cases – Tawau with 17 cases and Tuaran 12.

Papar, Sandakan, Penampang, Kudat, Tongod, Ranau, Kota Belud, Putatan, Tambunan, Tenom, Keningau, Kota Marudu, Beluran, Pitas, Kalabakan and Lahad Datu recorded double digit infections.

Beaufort, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Nabawan, Semporna, Sipitang and Telupid recorded zero cases.