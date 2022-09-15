Bintulu all set to host state-level Malaysia Day celebration

BINTULU (Sept 15): Bintulu town is all set to host the state-level Malaysia Day 2022 celebration, themed ‘Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama’ (Malaysian Family Stronger Together) at the Bintulu Old Airport site tomorrow.

The full-dress rehearsal for the event was carried out smoothly last night.

Present to witness the final preparations was Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister and celebration minister in charge Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

Among the main attractions of the night will be performances by Datuk M Nasir, Andi Bernadee (Sabah), Ramles Walter, Florence Lo, Claudia Geres, Safar Ghafar, Sazia Selir, and Max Kueh.

The programme will end with a rhythmic fireworks display.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib will be the guests of honour, while Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang are also expected to attend.

Some 5,000 people are expected to gather at the site for the celebration, which will start at 7pm.

The colourful event to commemorate 59 years of the formation of Malaysia will also be broadcast live on TVS (Astro Channel 122) and myFreeview, as well as on the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) Facebook page and Ukas YouTube Channel.