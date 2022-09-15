Chong: PSB splits opposition votes, helps GPS win in polls

KUCHING (Sept 15): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak may have completely burnt its bridges with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) for the coming parliamentary election after its chairman Chong Chieng Jen lashed out at the local opposition party today.

Chong claimed that PSB’s involvement in elections only served to divide support for state Opposition parties and improved Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) chances of winning.

Taking aim at PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Chong said Wong had come to an agreement with Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) over the distribution of parliamentary seats although he was in talks with DAP.

He said the constituencies included DAP incumbent seats Sibu, which Wong had announced he would contest, and Lanang for PBK.

“This was done without engaging in further negotiation with the DAP. PSB had already announced their agreement with PBK,” he told reporters after witnessing the disposal of ballot papers and other materials from the last state election by the Election Commission here.

Chong claimed that PBK and PSB had different political ideologies and objectives – one struggles for independence of Sarawak and the other, to stay in Malaysia but to focus on local politics – and this does not augur well for the Opposition front.

“Why do I say PSB has shown their true colors? Based on the last state election performance, their strategy increased the winnability of GPS. Why not, with so many other opposition parties fighting each other? With such a hidden agenda, I think Wong had exposed PSB’s hidden agenda. Therefore, I think it is very difficult for them to cooperate with us now.

“I hope voters can see their true intentions or colours. PSB took part in the last state election with the purpose of only increasing GPS’ winnability. In this situation, we DAP have to go all out (being Peninsular Malaysia-based) in facing GPS.

“Local-based political parties do not have much impact on national policies and direction. Local Opposition parties will only help to increase GPS’ winnability,” said the Stampin MP.

He also hit out at Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, over his decision to contest for a parliamentary seat when he had been emphasising on local politics and sentiments.

“His actions recently therefore exposed his true intention to increase the winnability of GPS. And he announced that he would be negotiating with DAP and yet he already had an agreement with PBK,” he reiterated.

“And now he announced that he wants to go for parliamentary election. He has always been at state-level and now he wants to go for Parliament. His intention was never to help the opposition but to help the GPS.”

Last week, Wong said that talks with DAP had reached a dead end as DAP refused to give up any seats.

“As you know, DAP has said that all their incumbent’s seats are non-negotiable. That means we’re totally out, if we’re to talk to the DAP,” he told a press conference in Sibu.

He said PSB was considering contesting in urban seats with some left to PBK to contest.

“In other words, DAP is going to face all local-based parties in every local seat. Lanang, for example, we may give to PBK. DAP is going to face one of us,” said Wong.

Additionally, Wong said PSB would like to form a united front so that it would become a greater force to be reckoned with.

“There are five of us: PSB, PBK, Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi),” he said.

Of the 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak, six are currently represented by DAP and one by PSB.