Dr Sim: Malaysia Day time to review achievements, failures

KUCHING (Sept 15): Malaysia Day is the time for Sarawakians to take stock of what they have achieved and have not achieved, said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said Malaysia Day is also the time for Sarawakians to assess what they have done since the formation of Malaysia 59 years ago.

He believed that the aspiration of people in Sabah and Sarawak, especially Sarawakians, is to get everything that has been agreed upon as partners in Malaysia.

“So far, we still haven’t got everything that we are supposed to get since we formed Malaysia.

“So yes, Malaysia Day is a day for us to reassess not just what we have achieved but also what we have failed to achieve.

“That is how important it is, otherwise, people tend to forget,” he told reporters after officiating at the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) solidarity with the community programme at Bomba headquarters here today.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said as most of the generation that had fought for the formation of Malaysia are no longer around, Malaysia Day is also important to create awareness of the spirit for the formation of Malaysia.

He said the younger generation needs to be aware of why Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak came together.

“That spirit must continue. Even though some of the spirit to the formation of Malaysia was not written in black and white, we want everyone not only to know that spirit but also to honour it.

“For example, the people need to be aware of why Sarawak is allowed to use English until we are comfortable.

“Even though it is not written in black and white, that is a spirit of assuring Sarawakians that when we formed Malaysia, we are not going to get bullied,” he said.