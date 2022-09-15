Early morning fire destroys Taman Iris house

KUCHING (Sept 15): A double-storey house at Taman Iris, Jalan Tong Wei Tah was totally destroyed by a fire around 4am today.

At the scene were firefighters from the Batu Lintang fire station, who used three water nozzles to get the fire under control by around 4.25am.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the house, which measured around 148 square metres, was vacant when it caught fire.

A defensive firefighting technique was used by firefighters to control and eventually fully extinguish the fire by 5.15am.

No injuries were reported and Bomba is currently investigating the cause of the fire.