Former BASE jumper Abd Karim on 40-day cycling expedition in S’wak, Sabah

SIBU (Sept 15): Former BASE jumper Abdul Karim Salleh, 72, is on a 40-day cycling expedition to discover Sarawak and Sabah.

Speaking to reporters when met yesterday, he said he started the journey in Kuching on Aug 30, and hopes to end his journey in Ranau, Sabah, using the Pan Borneo Highway.

“I started long-distance cycling when I was 60 years old. I cycled in all the states in Peninsular Malaysia. As a Malaysian, I feel it is not complete if I do not cycle to Sarawak and Sabah,” he said.

Abd Karim, who hails from Selangor, said he started cycling in 2001, mostly mountain biking along jungle trails.

Then, he decided to switch to long distance cycling in 2010 to see places.

“I have been to all countries in Asean except the Philippines. Then I went to Europe; Greece, Turkey, and Iran to name a few,” he said.

On his trip from Kuching to Sibu, he said the road has improved a lot, although some are still under construction, it is beautiful now.

He said he knew there is a BASE jump event happening in Sibu, and he is here to give support to his friends.

“My friends are BASE jumpers, they told me about it, that is how I know they are here. My last station was in Sarikei. It took me about five hours to cycle from Sarikei to Sibu,” he said.

Apart from the hot weather, he said he had no problem cycling in Sarawak.

“No other big challenges as we are all Malaysians. Communication is also easy. When I was in Vietnam, communication was really difficult,” he said.

When it rains, he would stop cycling and if he is tired, he would set up a tent by the roadside to take a rest.

Abd Karim said he has been involved in BASE jumping since his retirement. He was among the first group of BASE jumpers when the event started in Kuala Lumpur.

“Now, I am just a skydiving instructor in Kuala Lumpur. However, since age is catching up, I am seldom involved, more like a freelancer now,” he said.

He said he would always ask permission from his wife and children; letting them know where he would be going each time he went out cycling.