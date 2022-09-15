Four drug pushers detained in Tawau, 27kg of cannabis seized

TAWAU (Sept 15): Three siblings were among four drug pushers arrested by police with 27kg of cannabis at Mile 10 Jalan Apas, here on Monday.

Tawau police chief Assistant Commissioner Jasmin Hussin said the 5pm raid was carried out following a tip-off of a drug activity in the area.

“Police found 29 packets containing 27.315.60 grams of cannabis or about 27kg when narcotics police raided the unnumbered house.

“Investigation believed the drugs, valued at RM90,000, were smuggled from neighbouring countries and for the local market,” he said on Thursday.

Jasmin said the suspects were two men and two women and aged between 20 and 43.

“Three of the suspects are foreigners and are related, while one of the suspects is a local.

“All the suspects have been remanded to facilitate investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” said Jasmin, adding that none of them had any criminal records and their urine was negative of any drug substance.