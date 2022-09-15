Have empathy on Penampang people, govt urged

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 15): The government has been urged again to carry out urgent and essential mitigation works to reduce the impact of floods, especially in Moyog area.

Member of Parliament for Penampang and Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking said that the government should have empathy on the people of Penampang.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia) expects continuous rain starting in September 2022 until the end of this year based on the La Nina phenomenon.

Continuous rainfalls are expected to fall at a moderate rate for September and October 2022 but more rains are expected this coming November and December.

On 15th September 2021, Penampang District was hit by severe floods, especially in the village areas of Sugud and Maang, destroying countless houses, cars, crop fields and disrupted lives of Penampang residents all over.

To date, there are still families who are still reeling from the disaster and have not been able to fully overcome the devastating losses.

Darell said Penampang district is next to the city of Kota Kinabalu and to ignore doing what is only logical and necessary goes beyond belief.

“The government cannot wash their hands and try to avoid this sacred duty to do mitigative works to reduce flood. They cannot blame the opposition representative who does not even sit nor aware of what the Penampang District Action Council does nor have any access to the government machinery of which the current government can easily instruct at an instant,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“The government should have started cleaning the drainages on protocol roads and also in the village areas. I understand that the concessionaire contractors will only clean up and maintain the drainage according to the agreed schedule that had been set between the government and the contractor. However in this case, especially when the MET Malaysia had clearly issued a flood warning to all, it now becomes incumbent upon the government to demand its drainage contractors to immediately clean up and maintain all drainages regularly because there are so many drainages that are clogged and in a dangerous state of causing flood again,” said Darell.

He said the authorities should stop using the excuse of scheduled quarterly or even monthly contractual clean-up. This needs new thinking and new action plan must be done.

“If the drains are not cleaned or cleared regularly, how can the rainwater, especially during heavy downpour, flow easily if it is clogged,” said Darell.

This regular cleaning and clearing of drainages is supported by his political secretary, Pritchard Gumbaris who had insisted that Community Development Leader (PPM) Moyog and PPM Kepayan to be more pro-active to do mitigation work.

“We are aware that the Moyog Flood Mitigation Project that is currently being implemented will only be completed in 2025, but the government should be proactive in finding ways to reduce the impact of flooding in Penampang in the meantime. In 2019, a few months before the rainy season in May, our office had organized the Penampqng Flood Mitigation Program which involved all the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) chairpersons, village heads, government agencies and local governments such as the District Office and Penampang District Council. We had also contributed funds (as the then government representative) so that the MPKK can buy tools to clean drainage in their respective villages.

“The government agencies had also done cleaning outside their scheduled contract to deal with the possibility of flooding and these small but necessary acts had succeeded to some extent in reducing the impact of flooding in 2019,” said Pritchard.

He insists that all government appointees such as Community Development Leaders Unit (UPPM) and Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) have to be more pro-active and quickly do the work entrusted to them.

Pritchard also insisted that the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries of Sabah, Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan, speed up the flood mitigation project in Kg Sugud and Kg Maang because he himself had said that an allocation of RM9 million had been prepared and approved to deal with the flood issue in those areas when he visited the site in September 2021 .

“Why have the mitigation work not been done comprehensively in Sugud and Maang? Is Jeffrey aware that several floods have occurred since the big flood last year? Where is the mitigation project promised by him? The work should have been done in full swing (after his announcement). I would assume the allocation was already there in the hands of his ministry,” said Pritchard.