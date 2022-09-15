High jumper Farrel stylishly delivers Sabah’s first Sukma gold

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): Farrel Glen Felix Jurus has delivered the first gold medal for Sabah in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) today.

The 20-year-old did it in style too as he stunned his much fancied teammate Mohd Eizlan Dahalan to take the men’s high jump gold at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Farrell registered a personal best of 2.15m to edge Hanoi SEA Games bronze medalist Mohd Eizlan, who managed 2.06m, while Perak’s Kuan Jyh Yunn settled for the bronze with 2.00m.

“I’m really glad and happy to have contributed the first gold for Sabah in what will be my last Sukma appearance.

“I was sixth in the last Sukma in Perak and the victory today was the biggest I’ve achieved, although it was not as easy as it seemed especially with Eizlan also competing.

“I’m really proud and I want to thank all those who have supported me including my coach (Cyril Johnny),” he said.

The men’s high jump gold was Sabah’s to lose when Kuan failed to clear 2.03m as it was a two-horse race between Farrell and Mohd Eizlan.

National high jumper Mohd Eizlan, who has a personal best of 2.18m, surprisingly failed after three attempts at 2.13m to hand the gold to Farrell.

Farrell cleared 2.13m and again at 2.15m but was not as successful when he raised the bar to 2.18m, which would have qualified him for the SEA Games.

“My next target is the SEA Games and I hope to beat the qualifying mark in future meets,” added the Tenom lad, who will pursue Sports Science course at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

Meanwhile, Sabah also added a bronze medal from athletics through Dayang Shari Uluk in the Women’s Triple Jump event.

Dayang Shari registered 11.53m to finish behind winner Nurul Ashikin Abas of Perak (12.81m) and Ng Yu Jie of Pahang (11.79m).