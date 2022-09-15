Kuala Baram man who hurt mum jailed four months

MIRI (Sept 15): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to four months in prison for hurting his mother.

Bahrin Bohan, 29, from Kampung Muhibbah, Kuala Baram pleaded guilty before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 326A of the same Code.

The Section provides for imprisonment of up to two years, or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence against his mother, 52, at their family house in the village around 7pm on Sept 11.

The court ordered the jail sentence to run from the date of his arrest on Sept 11.

The court also fixed Oct 25 for further mention of another case involving Bahrin, who is accused of being in possession of methamphetamine.

He was charged under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 12 (3) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail term of up to five years, or a maximum fine of RM100,000, or both upon conviction.

For this case he was allowed to be released on RM2,000 bail with two local sureties.

However, due to the conviction in the previous case, Bahrin is already serving time behind bars.

According to the facts of the case, Bahrin was found to have in his possession 0.13g of methamphetamine at 8.50pm on Sept 11 this year at his house.

No plea was taken from the accused.

Earlier, prosecuting officer Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman had requested that a new date be set for further mention of the case while waiting for the chemist’s report.

Bahrin was not represented by counsel.