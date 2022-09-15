Kuching man jailed for slapping ex-girlfriend over RM390 debt

KUCHING (Sept 15): A man was sentenced to five months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to hurting his ex-girlfriend over an RM390 debt.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar ordered the jail sentence to start from the day of his arrest on July 23.

According to the charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, Muhammad Si Hin Hamid, 42, slapped the victim at a house in Kampung Bintawa Tengah around 9pm on July 20.

Muhammad Si Hin apparently wanted the victim to pay her debt as he needed the money urgently.

The victim claimed that she had no money, which enraged him.

This led Muhammad Si Hin to hit the victim on her right arm, legs, and face with his bare hands.

She then lodged a police report, which led to his arrest.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while the accused was not represented by counsel.